Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Stock Price Down 5.9% Following Weak Earnings

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL)’s share price was down 5.9% on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $6.67 and last traded at $7.04, approximately 12,581,002 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 6,657,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.30). Whiting Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $372.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Whiting Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WLL shares. Stephens cut Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Whiting Petroleum to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised Whiting Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Whiting Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whiting Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 183.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,468,822 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,229,000 after buying an additional 1,596,609 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,078,824 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,833,000 after buying an additional 1,275,916 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,222,207 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,831,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 13,495.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,073,529 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,054,000 after buying an additional 1,065,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 927,289 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,322,000 after buying an additional 158,045 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $619.92 million, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 3.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.17.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

