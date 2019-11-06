Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.30), Briefing.com reports. Whiting Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $372.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of WLL traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.04. 12,520,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,657,631. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $37.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $619.92 million, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 3.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average of $14.17.

Several analysts have commented on WLL shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.07.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

