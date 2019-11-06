Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Whiting Petroleum were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 304,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 21,382 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 306.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 28,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares during the last quarter.

WLL stock opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $695.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.17. Whiting Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $37.35.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Whiting Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $372.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a report on Friday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank downgraded Whiting Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.07.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

