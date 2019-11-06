WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.08 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 62.01%. On average, analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $286.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley set a $14.50 price objective on WhiteHorse Finance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

