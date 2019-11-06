WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading Down 32.3% Over Last 7 Days

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 6th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges including EXX, Bittrex, ZB.COM and FreiExchange. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $67,793.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 32.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00011027 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000066 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

WhiteCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, ZB.COM, Cryptopia, EXX, FreiExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.