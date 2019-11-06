Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 239 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,324 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,288 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,294 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,145 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani acquired 32,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $155.17 per share, with a total value of $5,044,421.53. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,683,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,320. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.72. Cigna Corp has a 12 month low of $141.95 and a 12 month high of $226.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.26.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $210.00 price target on shares of Cigna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.84.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

