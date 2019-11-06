Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $818,000 Holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,816 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 47.4% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth $39,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 89.0% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 445.7% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Guggenheim set a $235.00 price objective on Workday and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Workday from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.36.

Workday stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $161.55. 57,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,882. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.50. Workday Inc has a twelve month low of $117.72 and a twelve month high of $226.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of -132.42 and a beta of 1.49.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). Workday had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $887.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Petros Dermetzis sold 3,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total transaction of $622,620.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total transaction of $52,581,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,099,707 shares of company stock valued at $189,341,183. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

