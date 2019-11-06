Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $782,000 Stock Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,357 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,924 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHG. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 21,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 27,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 12,103 shares during the period. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.12. 3,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $32.14 and a 52 week high of $40.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.60.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The bank reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 17.97%.

SHG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Shinhan Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup downgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

