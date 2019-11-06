Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

CS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.30 price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Credit Suisse Group stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.98. 1,227,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372,927. The company has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.09. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

See Also: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.