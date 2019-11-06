Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WBK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Westpac Banking in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Westpac Banking in a report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Westpac Banking from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Westpac Banking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE:WBK traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.58. 578,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,898. The company has a market cap of $66.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.92. Westpac Banking has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $20.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Westpac Banking by 4.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,243,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,635,000 after purchasing an additional 144,504 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Westpac Banking by 19.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,789,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,591,000 after purchasing an additional 463,909 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Westpac Banking by 12.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,820,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,285,000 after purchasing an additional 199,800 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Westpac Banking by 17.6% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,669,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,269,000 after purchasing an additional 249,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Westpac Banking by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,246,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,851,000 after purchasing an additional 50,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

