Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) COO Michael D. Cordano Sells 4,640 Shares

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) COO Michael D. Cordano sold 4,640 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $256,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,572,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $54.14 on Wednesday. Western Digital Corp has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $65.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.11. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.82.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Western Digital Corp will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub lowered Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, October 21st. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 3,652.9% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,288,814 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $61,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,472 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 44,343 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 136,634 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

