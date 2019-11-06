Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund (NYSE:PAI) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.06

Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Inc (NYSE:PAI)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.06 and traded as high as $16.48. Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund shares last traded at $16.12, with a volume of 9,184 shares changing hands.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.31.
The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%.
Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PAI)
Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.
