Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund (NYSE:PAI) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.06

Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Inc (NYSE:PAI)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.06 and traded as high as $16.48. Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund shares last traded at $16.12, with a volume of 9,184 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.31.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAI. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 7,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PAI)

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

