Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.15

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.15 and last traded at $50.78, with a volume of 8015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.48.

WAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup set a $58.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.39.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.83 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.08% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 24.15%.

In other news, Director Todd Marshall sold 20,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $1,003,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,677.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,523,400. Company insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,048.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter worth $36,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

