Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WABC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Westamerica Bancorporation stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.70. 83,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,205. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.98. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $52.05 and a 1 year high of $67.60.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $51.05 million for the quarter. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 38.24%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%.

In other news, CFO John A. Thorson sold 14,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $954,822.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,467 shares in the company, valued at $954,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,307. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WABC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,752,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,597,000 after buying an additional 114,439 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 197.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,189,000 after buying an additional 109,759 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the second quarter worth about $6,703,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the second quarter worth about $4,169,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,944,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,007,000 after buying an additional 46,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

