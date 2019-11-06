Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.41

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.41 and last traded at C$8.39, with a volume of 119160 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.15.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Eight Capital upped their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$6.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Desjardins lowered Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Echelon Wealth Partners raised Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Pi Financial upped their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$4.50 to C$5.65 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wesdome Gold Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.98.

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$42.28 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

