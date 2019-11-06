WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Stephens

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Buckingham Research cut shares of WESCO International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of WESCO International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of WESCO International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $52.00 price target on shares of WESCO International and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. WESCO International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of WCC stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.84. 30,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.33. WESCO International has a one year low of $42.03 and a one year high of $57.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.74.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 317.4% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in WESCO International in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 715.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 283.4% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

