Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $12,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 23,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 15,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 16,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 1,800,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,027,000 after buying an additional 900,445 shares during the period. Finally, SP Asset Management increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 244,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after buying an additional 15,269 shares during the period. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WFC opened at $53.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $55.04. The stock has a market cap of $229.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.51.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $22.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Buckingham Research set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

