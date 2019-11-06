Weis Markets, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:WMK)

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Monday, November 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of NYSE:WMK traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $41.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,047. Weis Markets has a 52-week low of $35.26 and a 52-week high of $53.30. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.