Weis Markets, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:WMK)

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Monday, November 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.
Shares of NYSE:WMK traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $41.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,047. Weis Markets has a 52-week low of $35.26 and a 52-week high of $53.30. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.78.
About Weis Markets
