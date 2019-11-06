Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) had its target price lifted by SunTrust Banks to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 14.69% from the company’s current price.

WW has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut Weight Watchers International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised Weight Watchers International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley raised Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Weight Watchers International from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Weight Watchers International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.18.

Shares of NASDAQ WW opened at $37.51 on Wednesday. Weight Watchers International has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $54.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.01. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.29.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $348.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weight Watchers International will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total transaction of $195,405.00. Company insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

