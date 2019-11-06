Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) had its target price lifted by SunTrust Banks to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 14.69% from the company’s current price.
WW has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut Weight Watchers International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised Weight Watchers International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley raised Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Weight Watchers International from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Weight Watchers International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.18.
Shares of NASDAQ WW opened at $37.51 on Wednesday. Weight Watchers International has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $54.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.01. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.29.
In related news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total transaction of $195,405.00. Company insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Weight Watchers International Company Profile
Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.
