Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Downgraded by DA Davidson to Neutral

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) was downgraded by investment analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $44.00. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.51% from the company’s previous close.

WW has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a $25.00 price target on Weight Watchers International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut Weight Watchers International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Sidoti set a $43.00 price objective on Weight Watchers International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Weight Watchers International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.64.

Get Weight Watchers International alerts:

WW stock traded down $5.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.88. 301,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,805. Weight Watchers International has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $54.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day moving average of $27.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.29.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $348.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weight Watchers International will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total value of $195,405.00. 12.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WW. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $782,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Weight Watchers International by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Weight Watchers International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weight Watchers International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.