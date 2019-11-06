Weebit Nano (ASX:WBT) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Weebit Nano Ltd (ASX:WBT) were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$0.41 ($0.29) and last traded at A$0.40 ($0.28), approximately 103,600 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.40 ($0.28).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.47. The company has a market cap of $32.73 million and a PE ratio of -4.21.

About Weebit Nano (ASX:WBT)

Weebit Nano Limited focuses on developing a non-volatile memory based on silicon oxide. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Weebit Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weebit Nano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.