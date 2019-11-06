Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 1,684 Shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in The Providence Service were worth $16,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 6 Meridian bought a new position in The Providence Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $828,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in The Providence Service by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in The Providence Service by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in The Providence Service by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in The Providence Service by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

In other The Providence Service news, CFO Kevin M. Dotts purchased 864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.80 per share, with a total value of $49,939.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,939.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Carter Pate purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.97 per share, with a total value of $57,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of PRSC traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,715. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.51 and its 200-day moving average is $60.48. The Providence Service Co. has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). The Providence Service had a positive return on equity of 9.33% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $363.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The Providence Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

About The Providence Service

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

