Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $29.82 Million Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,003,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,467 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $29,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 23,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 12,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth $4,868,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 61,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Unum Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised Unum Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Unum Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $36.00 price target on Unum Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of Unum Group stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.49. 2,171,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,489. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average of $31.14. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $24.71 and a 52-week high of $38.84.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 21.92%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

