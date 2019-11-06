Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 852,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,737 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $29,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 321.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $252,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,276.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYF. ValuEngine downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 price target on Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 price target on Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 21st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.92.

Shares of SYF traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,918,701. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.07 and its 200 day moving average is $34.25.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

