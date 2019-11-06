Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 411,417 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,114 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $22,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,637.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Steve Rosenberg sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $110,793.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TCBI. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.89.

NASDAQ TCBI traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $58.35. 24,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,680. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a one year low of $47.86 and a one year high of $66.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $272.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

