Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 640,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,273 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $35,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 149,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 10.7% in the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth $3,414,000. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 134.8% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 10,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 23.8% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 136,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 26,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.45. 335,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,308,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.37. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.92.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

In other news, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 15,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $846,570.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,008.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 18,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $1,033,208.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,885.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on General Mills from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Mills from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.82.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

