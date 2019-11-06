Wedbush Reiterates Buy Rating for Cinemark (NYSE:CNK)

Wedbush restated their buy rating on shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cinemark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cinemark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.60.

NYSE:CNK traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $36.25. 1,189,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,706. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $34.49 and a 52 week high of $43.51. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.68.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $821.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cinemark will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cinemark by 537.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

