Webster Financial Co. (WBS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on November 26th

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.
Shares of Webster Financial stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.42. The stock had a trading volume of 24,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.48. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.49.
Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.65 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on WBS. ValuEngine raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens began coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sandler O’Neill lowered Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.
Webster Financial Company Profile
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.
Featured Article: Trade Deficit
Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.