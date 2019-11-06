Webster Financial Co. (WBS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on November 26th

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.

Shares of Webster Financial stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.42. The stock had a trading volume of 24,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.48. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.49.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.65 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Webster Financial news, Director Mark Pettie sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $185,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,799.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $90,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,568.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $321,640 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WBS. ValuEngine raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens began coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sandler O’Neill lowered Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

