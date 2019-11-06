Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 970 Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 11,865.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $277,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,544 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 17,408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,107,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,715 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 1,380.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 876,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,442,000 after acquiring an additional 817,506 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 2,697.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 522,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,832,000 after acquiring an additional 503,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,321,000. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on RTN. Wolfe Research set a $221.00 price target on Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group set a $230.00 price target on Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.94.

In other news, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 2,915 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $583,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,054 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $189,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,863 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,769 shares of company stock worth $2,120,750 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTN traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $215.32. 65,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694,755. The company has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Raytheon has a 52-week low of $144.27 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.29.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.53%.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

