Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.77

Shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.77 and last traded at $18.67, with a volume of 1425 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.72.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.66 million, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.08.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.11. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $50.65 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 6.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,235 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 14.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,088 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 10.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,235 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 8.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,955 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the second quarter valued at about $1,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

About Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

