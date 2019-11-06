Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 170.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Waters in the first quarter valued at $1,744,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Waters by 3.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 121,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,259,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Waters by 7.8% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Waters by 5.0% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waters by 194.5% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

WAT opened at $213.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.25. Waters Co. has a one year low of $173.41 and a one year high of $255.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13. Waters had a return on equity of 77.73% and a net margin of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $577.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laurie H. M.D. Glimcher sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.64, for a total transaction of $472,208.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Waters from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America cut Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.60.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.