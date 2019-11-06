Waste Connections Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (TSE:WCN)

Waste Connections Inc (TSE:WCN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share on Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.
TSE WCN traded up C$1.19 on Wednesday, reaching C$119.51. The stock had a trading volume of 149,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of C$96.16 and a 12-month high of C$128.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$121.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$122.99. The stock has a market cap of $32.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.45.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Waste Connections from C$102.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp upgraded Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.
Waste Connections Company Profile
Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
