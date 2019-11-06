Waste Connections Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (TSE:WCN)

Waste Connections Inc (TSE:WCN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share on Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.

TSE WCN traded up C$1.19 on Wednesday, reaching C$119.51. The stock had a trading volume of 149,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of C$96.16 and a 12-month high of C$128.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$121.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$122.99. The stock has a market cap of $32.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.45.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Waste Connections from C$102.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp upgraded Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

In other news, Director Edward E. Guillet sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.34, for a total transaction of C$2,386,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,193 shares in the company, valued at C$4,916,157.99. Also, Senior Officer Patrick J. Shea sold 11,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$121.91, for a total value of C$1,415,337.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,202,368.47.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.