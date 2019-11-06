Walt Disney (DIS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Walt Disney to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect Walt Disney to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $131.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.10. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $147.15.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

