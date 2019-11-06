Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,493 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,596,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,444,999. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $236.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $147.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

