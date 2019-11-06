Vuzix Corp (NASDAQ:VUZI) Shares Purchased by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vuzix Corp (NASDAQ:VUZI) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 724,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,371 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vuzix were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUZI. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vuzix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vuzix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vuzix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $592,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Vuzix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $646,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Vuzix by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 144,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 76,469 shares during the last quarter. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VUZI stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.37. 280,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,571. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vuzix Corp has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 78.94% and a negative net margin of 291.85%. The business had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vuzix Corp will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

