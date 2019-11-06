VoteCoin (VOT) Market Capitalization Tops $198,038.00

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. VoteCoin has a total market cap of $198,038.00 and $524.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VoteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, VoteCoin has traded 41.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00414833 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00091018 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00051250 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 47.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003765 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000408 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000770 BTC.

VoteCoin Coin Profile

VOT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 67,197,500 coins. VoteCoin’s official website is votecoin.site . VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VoteCoin

VoteCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VoteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VoteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

