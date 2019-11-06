Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7.5% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 28,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 6.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 236,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after buying an additional 14,356 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 196.0% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 44,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 118.9% in the second quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 60,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 92,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNO stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $65.26. 41,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,815. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $58.60 and a twelve month high of $72.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.46). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 151.59%. The company had revenue of $465.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.21%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VNO. SunTrust Banks set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.71.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

