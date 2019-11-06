Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €56.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Nord/LB set a €44.65 ($51.92) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €54.50 ($63.37) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €53.55 ($62.27).

Get Vonovia alerts:

ETR:VNA traded up €0.58 ($0.67) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €47.33 ($55.03). 1,446,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €46.55 and a 200 day moving average price of €45.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion and a PE ratio of 20.11. Vonovia has a 1-year low of €39.40 ($45.81) and a 1-year high of €48.95 ($56.92). The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.94.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

Featured Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.