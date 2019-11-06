Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €49.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been given a €49.00 ($56.98) target price by equities researchers at Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.20 ($68.84) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €54.50 ($63.37) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, HSBC set a €51.30 ($59.65) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonovia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €53.55 ($62.27).

Shares of ETR:VNA traded up €0.75 ($0.87) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €47.50 ($55.23). The stock had a trading volume of 727,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. Vonovia has a one year low of €39.40 ($45.81) and a one year high of €48.95 ($56.92). The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €46.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is €45.24.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

