Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) Receives $11.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.58.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VSLR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vivint Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $11.00 target price on shares of Vivint Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Vivint Solar in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Vivint Solar from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Vivint Solar from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

In other news, COO Bryan Christiansen sold 3,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $29,459.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 207,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,714.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd R. Pedersen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 315,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,936. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSLR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Vivint Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Vivint Solar by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,981 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Vivint Solar by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vivint Solar by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 325,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VSLR traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $6.64. 17,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,372. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average is $7.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. Vivint Solar has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $9.82.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $90.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.92 million. Vivint Solar had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 97.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vivint Solar will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

