Viveve Medical (VIVE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($16.00) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($21.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($18.00) by ($3.00). The business had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 million. Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 2,976.15% and a negative net margin of 341.01%. On average, analysts expect Viveve Medical to post $-69 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-38 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VIVE opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.14. Viveve Medical has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $344.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VIVE shares. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Viveve Medical in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Viveve Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $0.20 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.24.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 64,200 shares of Viveve Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $369,792.00. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

