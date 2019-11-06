Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Earns Hold Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) in a report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VTGN. ValuEngine raised Vistagen Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group set a $4.00 price objective on Vistagen Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.35.

Get Vistagen Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ VTGN opened at $1.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Vistagen Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $50.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of -0.29.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Vistagen Therapeutics will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Vistagen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vistagen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vistagen Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,196,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 35,729 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vistagen Therapeutics by 326.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 101,308 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Vistagen Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vistagen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Vistagen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistagen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.