Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 745 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Vision Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,994 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.4% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 148,578 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 306,709 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,513,000 after acquiring an additional 27,557 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 11,526 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 184,690 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 271,180 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,368,000 after purchasing an additional 52,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $81,128.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,906.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,943 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.13. The company had a trading volume of 9,283,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,399,790. The company has a market capitalization of $249.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup set a $62.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.69.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

