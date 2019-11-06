Vision Capital Management Inc. Sells 36,856 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,856 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,062,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,895,339,000 after buying an additional 715,569 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,975,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,552,213,000 after buying an additional 3,418,193 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,187,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,161,204,000 after buying an additional 347,443 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,740,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,731,000 after buying an additional 4,620,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,109,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $818,120,000 after buying an additional 90,251 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 4,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $258,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,382.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $39,124.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,191.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,193 shares of company stock valued at $970,286. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $65.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,984,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,642,093. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.23. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.32 and a 1 year high of $72.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.