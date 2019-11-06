Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $3.49 Million Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 20.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 938 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in NVR by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR alerts:

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 76 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,715.53, for a total value of $282,380.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,835,007.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,508.28, for a total transaction of $3,508,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,095,708.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,900 shares of company stock valued at $134,317,333. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock traded up $124.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3,515.00. 52,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,792. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.59. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,185.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3,946.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 4.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,665.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,461.73.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The construction company reported $56.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $51.52 by $4.59. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. NVR had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 41.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $48.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 212.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of NVR from $3,580.00 to $3,860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3,300.00 to $3,680.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of NVR from $3,725.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore raised shares of NVR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,799.83.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.