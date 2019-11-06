Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,534 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 78.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.27. 15,902,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,467,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.61 and its 200 day moving average is $52.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.92.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Irving Tan sold 22,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total value of $1,131,520.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,651,154.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $3,445,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 429,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,134,969.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

