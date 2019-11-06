Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 445,469 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,592 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 2.3% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $76,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Visa by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 7,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its stake in Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in Visa by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 8,932 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE V opened at $176.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.15. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $121.60 and a 52-week high of $187.05.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,215 shares of company stock worth $9,564,487 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $207.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Visa from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.04.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.