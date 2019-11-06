Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 445,469 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,592 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 2.3% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $76,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Visa by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 7,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its stake in Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in Visa by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 8,932 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.
NYSE V opened at $176.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.15. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $121.60 and a 52-week high of $187.05.
In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,215 shares of company stock worth $9,564,487 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $207.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Visa from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.04.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
