Viking Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 5,421 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,836% compared to the typical volume of 280 put options.

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $485.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.57. Viking Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $14.60.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $830,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 13.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 19.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 216,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 35,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.79.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

