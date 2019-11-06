Veros Price Reaches $0.0023 on Major Exchanges (VRS)

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 37.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Veros has a market capitalization of $70,139.00 and $108,248.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Veros has traded 41.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Veros token can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Sistemkoin and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Veros alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010752 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00222284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.45 or 0.01474157 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000813 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00028740 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00117948 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Veros Profile

Veros’ genesis date was November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 79,916,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,130,343 tokens. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency . Veros’ official website is vedh.io

Buying and Selling Veros

Veros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.