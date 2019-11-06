Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Group LLC

Strategic Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,683 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $49,260.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $75,557.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,362.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,047 shares of company stock worth $1,219,943. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.69.

VZ stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.13. 9,252,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,399,790. The firm has a market cap of $249.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.23%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.